Bristow presents resolution to honor life of Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, (left) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, (center), with Capt. Jake Ringering’s wife, Alison, (center) and their children, Nora, Elaina, and Logan, after the presentation of the House Resolution honoring Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering.

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) was joined by the family and local firefighters on Wednesday in Springfield to honor Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering, who lost his life in the line of duty. Bristow is shown shaking hands with Capt. Jedediah Downs of the East Alton Fire Department, the brother-in-law of Capt. Ringering.

Wednesday on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) presented House Resolution 190 to honor the life of Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering, who lost his life in the line of duty on March 5 while bravely fighting a house fire.

“Jake was a dedicated member of our community, doing what he did best, which was protecting others and keeping us safe. He was a leader to so many and touched and saved countless lives in the process and showed us what bravery is,” Bristow said. “He was a devoted husband and father, to his wife, Alison, and children, Nora, Elaina, and Logan. He always put his family first, and was a loving son, brother, and brother-in-law who never met a stranger. We were joined by his wife and children, parents, many local firefighters, and countless friends and other family members, who helped us honor his life and his dedication to keeping our families safe. It is important that we all take a moment to remember, and to thank those that put their lives on the line every single day to protect the safety of all of us.”

