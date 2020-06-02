Bristow promotes Get Hired Illinois

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is promoting a new Get Hired Illinois program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Illinois Department of Employment Security. This program aims to help connect employers and job seekers with opportunities for job and career development across the state.

“The new Get Hired Illinois platform will help lay the groundwork to getting job seekers back to work and the economy on track,” Bristow said. “It’s essential that, as our economy begins opening back up, both employers and job seekers have the resources they need to return to normal.”

The Get Hired Illinois portal is a collection of both IDES and DCEO information and resources to give job seekers and employers a single platform to find unemployment resources and job opportunities. The page will allow for employers to upload jobs, host virtual career fairs, and training opportunities. The new portal already features nearly 60,000 jobs across various industries. Visit the new Get Hired Illinois Website at www.illinois.gov/gethired.

“Although the COVID-19 outbreak has set back numerous employers and workers, this platform will help put our economy work toward recovery,” Bristow said. “I encourage anyone who is looking for employment to visit the new Get Hired Illinois website and find resources and job opportunities.”

To find the most recent information about resources and information regarding COVID-19 in Illinois, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931.

