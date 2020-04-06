Bristow provides list of special shopping hours

× Expand Ranta Images - stock.adobe.com Beautiful senior woman shopping at the grocery store Portrait of beautiful senior woman shopping at the grocery store in Finland

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is highlighting senior shopping hours at grocery stores during the COVID-19 outbreak. Senior shopping hours provide for an opportunity for seniors and at-risk populations to pick up their groceries with less risk for exposure.

“Vulnerable populations like seniors and those with pre-existing or underlying conditions are the most at risk during this outbreak,” Bristow said. “Thankfully, many local grocery stores are providing services like curbside grocery pickup and senior shopping hours for vulnerable groups to safely shop for essentials.”

Bristow is highlighting these stores that are offering hours set aside for only senior and/or customers with underlying health conditions that may be more at risk:

Schnucks 6-7 a.m. will be dedicated for the needs of seniors and vulnerable customers. Locations at:

2811 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

1721 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

634 Berkshire Blvd., East Alton

2712 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

72 Airport Plaza, Bethalto

1900 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River

3100 Madison Ave., Granite City

Save A Lot

8-9 a.m. will be dedicated daily for seniors. Locations at:

2980 Homer Adams Pkwy, Alton

3254 Nameoki Road, Granite City

Walgreens

8-9 a.m. Tuesdays will be dedicated for seniors. Locations at:

705 S. State St., Jerseyville

2610 State St., Alton

1650 Washington Ave., Alton

172 E. McArthur Drive and Bellwood, Bethalto

1122 Vaughn Road, Wood River

3732 Nameoki Road, Granite City

2001 Madison Ave., Granite City

Walmart

Through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hourlong senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Locations at:

1316 S. State St., Jerseyville

6660 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

610 Wesley Drive, Wood River

379 W. Pontoon Road, Granite City

Target

8-9 a.m. Wednesdays will be dedicated for seniors and vulnerable customers. Locations at:

300 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

Dollar General

The first hour of shopping each day will be dedicated for seniors and vulnerable customers. Locations at:

939 S. State St., Jerseyville

56 Airport Plaza, Bethalto

405 Broadway Ave., South Roxana

4101 Pontoon Road, Pontoon Beach

Aldi

8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays will be dedicated for seniors and vulnerable customers. This includes senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns. Locations at:

2822 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

399 Wesley Drive, Wood River

1412 Schaeffer Road, Granite City

“I encourage seniors and those with preexisting or underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 to take advantage of these shopping hours to keep themselves safe. Shoppers should also limit their trips to every one or two weeks and shop alone if possible,” Bristow said. “Everyone should continue following the health and safety guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to help protect themselves, their loved ones and those around them, and be sure to check in on those in vulnerable populations.”

irma.org/covid-19-senior-shopping

coronavirus.illinois.gov

1-800-889-3931