Bristow publicizes wi-fi hotspots for e-learning

× Expand internet computers broadband

To help students who may lack internet access during e-learning, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is promoting free local wi-fi hotspots.

“I commend the students, educators, and administrators for adjusting to the many challenges during this crisis and working together to support our education system," Bristow said. "However, there are many students that lack access to the internet and other resources they may need to complete their schoolwork. This collaboration between various Illinois agencies works to give those students the opportunity to complete their coursework safely.”

There are about 200 hotspot locations across Illinois that students can access. Students and their parents or guardians should continue to adhere to social distancing by remaining in their cars while using the hotspots. Students and their caretakers can visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/resources-for-families-and-children to find the hotspot in their community. Bristow is encouraging residents from around the Riverbend to visit the following locations for free, accessible hotspots:

Lewis and Clark Community College at 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey

Instructions: Password is provided on signs in WiFi parking lot.

Bethalto Public Library District at 321 S Prairie St. in Bethalto

Instructions: No password required for WiFi access.

Six Mile Regional Library District at 2145 Johnson Road in Granite City

Instructions: Wireless internet access available 24/7 and no password needed.

Six Mile Regional Library District at 2001 Delmar Ave in Granite City

Instructions: Wireless internet access available 24/7 and no password needed.

“I would like to thank those in the area that are offering up their wi-fi as a resource to students during this difficult time,” Bristow said. “With all of the challenges that come with remote learning, it’s encouraging to see the community come together to find creative and accessible solutions to support each other.”

To find the most recent information about resources and information regarding COVID-19 in Illinois, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931.