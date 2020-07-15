Bristow reminds residents to fill out census forms

× Expand driftwood - stock.adobe.com close up of 2020 census document form and ballpoint pen on Ameri

To ensure all residents are counted in this year’s census, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is reminding people to fill out the census.

“An accurate count for the census is vital to receive federal funding for projects that benefit education, health care and transportation across our region,” Bristow said. “Important decisions are based on census results each year, so be sure that you get counted so that our communities can receive their fair share of funding.”

The census is a 10-year count of the U.S. population, as required by the Constitution. Data collected from the census are essential to determining the allocation of resources across the country and to determine how congressional and other legislative districts are drawn. The census will end Oct. 31, but it is encouraged to complete it early. The 2020 Census can be completed confidentially by mail, phone, or online. If you did not receive forms to fill out through the mail, visit my2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020 for more information.

“The census is essential for everyone to complete because it has a direct effect on your community’s access to resources and your state’s representation,” Bristow said. “It only takes a few minutes to perform this civic duty that will benefit you and your community for the next 10 years.”

