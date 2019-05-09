Bristow seeks volunteers for park cleanup

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To help beautify community areas and improve parks and recreational areas in the Riverbend, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is partnering with Pride Inc., a local nonprofit organization dedicated to community beautification, and the Bush Pilots Motorcycle Club to clean up Union Park in Alton from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1.

“Now that the weather is warming up and children will be on summer break soon, our local parks will be in use even more than before,” Bristow said. “Pride Inc. does a wonderful job of making our community a more beautiful place to live, work, and play, and I am grateful to partner with them. The Bush Pilots are also involved in numerous community projects throughout our area, and we are delighted to have their organization join us as well in our mission to clean up our local recreational areas.”

Those who wish to volunteer should meet at the corner of Union and Center streets in Alton at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Trash bags, gloves, and tools will be provided, but residents are also encouraged to bring their own. For more information, residents can contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com

“Pride Inc. is thrilled to partner up with Rep. Monica Bristow to clean up the Union Pocket Park at Central Avenue and Union Street,” said Monica Semnacher, executive director of Pride Inc. “Pride Inc. is a local, nonprofit organization dedicated to community beautification. Since its founding in 1966 by Dr. Gordon Moore, Pride Inc. has brought together caring citizens, civic organizations, and federal agencies to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors of the greater Alton area. We believe that it is imperative that we beautify our home, not only to boost commerce, but to instill a sense of civic pride that will last for generations.”

