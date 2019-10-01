Bristow serving on Illinois Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus

For her continued work to fight for the Second Amendment liberties of hunters and law-abiding gun owners, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) has been selected to serve as an executive board member of the bipartisan Illinois Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, which persistently works to protect and promote sportsmen’s traditions in Illinois.

“Not only do sportsmen play a critical role in controlling wildlife populations in Illinois, but the many outdoor activities available throughout our state have been enjoyed by families for generations,” Bristow said. “While Chicago politicians have worked to limit the Second Amendment rights of Illinoisans, I have advocated for the protection of our traditions by passing legislation to expand hunting throughout our state.”

During her time in Springfield, Bristow has passed numerous pieces of legislation key to preserving sportsmen’s traditions. This spring, Bristow passed House Bill 3462 with unanimous bipartisan support, ensuring that young hunters have access to hunter’s education to learn the safe use of a firearm while hunting. Bristow was also instrumental in passing House Bill 3623, which will expand hunting opportunities for young people throughout the state and create a statewide youth hunting license pilot program. Both measures have been signed into law.

The Illinois Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus also provides grants to schools throughout Illinois to preserve youth sportsmen’s programs, like archery, trap shooting and bass fishing.

“Hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities are at the cornerstone of our local traditions, so teaching students how to safely hunt and use a firearm is commonsense,” Bristow added. “I will continue to be a strong voice for our constitutional Second Amendment rights, and I will continue to stand up for smart policies that support responsible gun owners and sportsmen in Illinois.”

For more information, contact Bristow’s full-time constituent service office by calling (618) 465-5900 or emailing RepMBristow@gmail.com.

