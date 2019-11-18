Bristow sponsors anti-corruption legislation

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To call for transparency and increased accountability among elected officials, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) passed a legislative package to strengthen state ethics laws to crack down on public corruption and unethical lobbying practices.

“I am working to put an end to pay-to-play politics in Illinois,” Bristow said. “Lawmakers are beholden to the communities they represent, and the residents of Illinois deserve a state government that they can put their faith in to make decisions on the important issues facing our state. It is time to shine a light on shady lobbying situations and put an end to practices that allow politicians to use their power and influence to get rich while middle class families are stuck with the mess.”

Bristow is sponsoring a package of legislative proposals to reform state government ethics and lobbying practices. Bristow’s Senate Bill 1639 includes a series of reforms to strengthen state ethics laws, including increased transparency of outside income, assets, significant debts, gifts and relationships to lobbyists. This measure will also require lobbyists to disclose each unit of government they are registered to lobby, and all elected or appointed positions they hold.

Bristow’s House Joint Resolution 93 creates the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform, a bipartisan, bicameral task force that will closely examine state ethics and lobbying laws and make concrete recommendations to reform current laws.

“I will continue standing up for our families here in the Riverbend region and demanding the commonsense reforms that Illinoisans deserve,” Bristow said. “Part of my commitment to building a stronger Illinois includes increasing transparency and accountability across government, and these efforts are an important first step in restoring Illinoisans’ trust in the government.”

For more information, contact Rep. Bristow’s full-time constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com.

