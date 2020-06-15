Bristow supports legislation to expand telehealth, mental health services

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To help address the increased need for medical care and services as the state continues to respond to COVID-19, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) supported legislation to strengthen medical care for Illinois residents and create greater access for downstate areas.

“The pandemic has shown that we need to continue to invest in quality, affordable health care for Illinoisans, especially those in rural or downstate areas that often lack the same amount of access to services,” Bristow said. “To keep our communities healthy, investment in health care is crucial to battle future public health crises on a local level, as well as making sure that patients can have virtual access to services and appointments as needed.”

Bristow supported Senate Bill 1864, a bipartisan proposal that expands access to telehealth and mental health services. This measure also establishes the Health Care Affordability Act, which would direct state agencies charged with regulating insurance and health care to provide reports on real policy solutions based on studies tailored toward making healthcare more affordable. In addition, this measure will aid those eligible for services like the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to prove eligibility for the program.

“As a strong advocate for mental health services, I was proud to support legislation that supports telehealth and mental health services for those struggling during this time,” Bristow said. “As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, strong health care services are the foundation for a strong recovery from this crisis and allowing for our communities to make the proper decisions to protect residents now and in the future.”

