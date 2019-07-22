Bristow to host coffee talk in Wood River

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

Continuing her mission to stay accessible to residents in every part of the 111th District, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will meet with residents and hear their concerns about state and local issues from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Wood River Donut N’ More, 102 W Edwardsville Rd. in Wood River.

“Coffee and conversation events are a great way for me to meet with people one on one in a more casual setting and talk about the issues that matter to them,” Bristow said. “I enjoy hearing people’s thoughts and stories over a cup of coffee, all while supporting a great local business.”

This event is open to the public. Bristow regularly hosts events to make herself more accessible to her constituents. In addition to coffee and conversations, she hosts regular satellite office hours and other events and walks door to door to talk with people about how she can be the strongest voice possible for Riverbend communities.

“Hosting regular events across the district like this are all about having a personal conversation with local residents to hear what’s on their mind and how my office can assist them,” Bristow said. “I look forward to seeing many friends and new faces for coffee, a doughnut, and a good conversation with me and their neighbors.”

