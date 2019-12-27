Bristow to host fraud seminar for seniors in Bethalto

Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is teaming up with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host a fraud prevention seminar at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E. Central St. in Bethalto.

“We sadly see more and more reports of scams and fraud targeting seniors, where victims are often hurt financially or cheated into paying money when they are already living on a fixed income,” Bristow said. “Recognizing these scams and fraudulent business practices can help seniors protect themselves from becoming a victim.”

A representative from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will teach residents about common and new scams and ways to protect themselves. The discussion will focus on scams targeting seniors, but people of all ages are invited to attend this free event to learn ways to protect themselves.

“With the expanded use of technology, criminals are coming up with more ways to cheat or scam people out of their money,” Bristow said. “Fraud prevention seminars help to arm seniors with the up-to-date knowledge and skills to identify and protect themselves from scams and fraudulent business practices.”

