Bristow to host gun rights update March 5 in Alton

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) (right) with William Potts Jr., Illinois State Rifle Association Sight Program Coordinator (right) and Richard Pearson, ISRA Executive Director (center) joined together at Piasa Armory to discuss legislation impacting the rights of gun owners at her gun rights update.

To keep residents informed about legislation affecting their Second Amendment rights, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and the Illinois State Rifle Association will host a gun rights update from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5,at the Piasa Armory, 3685 E. Broadway in Alton.

“As a staunch supporter of our Second Amendment rights, I want to keep local gun owners up to date on proposed legislation that could impact gun ownership and use in Illinois,” Bristow said. “It is important that gun owners in our area are aware of how new legislative proposals would affect their rights.”

Bristow regularly hosts gun rights updates as new legislation surrounding the Second Amendment is introduced each year. This year, she has introduced legislation to protect funds allocated to the Firearm Owner Identification process to ensure residents applying for a FOID card get it in a timely manner. A representative from the Illinois State Rifle Association will answer questions and discuss pending legislation.

“I hope to use this meeting to not only update residents about the new laws facing them, but to also hear their suggestions on how we can better protect their Second Amendment rights,” Bristow added. “I will continue to oppose legislation that overburdens lawful gun owners and small firearm businesses in our state and protect our liberties.”

