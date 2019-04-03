Bristow to host jobs fair to connect employers with job seekers

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To help connect job seekers with potential employers and services, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is hosting a Metro East Jobs Fair on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Granite City Township Center, located at 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City.

“During my career as President of the RiverBend Growth Association and my time as State Representative, I have worked with job creators, organized labor, and the chambers of commerce to help support good paying jobs in our region,” said Bristow. “Hosting a jobs fair with my fellow Metro East legislators is a great way that all residents in the Metro East can have access to a variety of companies and organizations that are hiring, whether they are looking for new employment or to change to a different career.”

Bristow’s event is co-hosted by state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon. Local employers will be on hand with relevant information for those seeking employment or a potential new career. This event is free and open to the public, job seekers only need to bring a copy of their most updated resume or CV.

“People of all ages have been affected by job losses in our area, and we need to do anything we can to help them get back to work. In addition, many recent high school and college graduates are looking for first time employment after graduation,” Bristow continued. “It is my hope that we help connect local employers and good candidates for positions that will not only place people in meaningful careers, but also that help support local businesses and grow our local economy.”