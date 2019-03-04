Bristow to host open house at new constituent office

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To ensure residents are aware of the new location of her constituent service office in Alton, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is inviting all residents of the 111th District to an Office Open House from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“I encourage everyone to come see our new office space and familiarize themselves with the location, or stop by just to say hello,” Bristow said. “My full-time constituent service office is always open and prepared to deal with any issue, such as problems with medical insurance, renewal of a FOID card, or connecting people to the correct state agency.”

The new office, at 102 W. Ninth St., Suite 104 in Alton, is right next to the Little Mexico restaurant. Refreshments will be provided. Along with the open house, Bristow continuously hosts local events, such as health and wellness fairs, Coffee Shop Stops, and ICash events. Her next Coffee Shop Stop will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Weeping Willow Café, 128 W. Central St. in Bethalto.

“With a new location, I want to make sure that all residents have a chance to see our new space and are able to easily contact me should they want to discuss current issues or pending legislation, have a local or state problem that my office can help with, or to set up a meeting with me,” Bristow said. “In order to be a strong voice for the Riverbend region, I encourage anyone with an issue or concern to stop by my office, or contact my office so we can assist them.”

This event is free and open to the public, and no reservations are required. For more information, contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com.

