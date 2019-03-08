Bristow to host second opioid summit

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To help residents learn more about the magnitude of the opioid epidemic and to discuss solutions, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will host her second Opioid Crisis Summit from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in the Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, on the Lewis and Clark campus, 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

“Addressing the opioid epidemic that has torn apart lives in Illinois, especially the Metro East, has been one of my top priorities during my time as state representative,” Bristow said. “In Madison County last year, 109 people died from drug and opioid-related overdoses, an increase from the previous year and one of the highest in the state. I believe it is imperative that we use our state and local resources and agencies to continuously update the public on the status of this epidemic, which is why I am hosting this event for a second time.”

Presentations will be given on a variety of topics, including how the opioid crisis has affected Madison County specifically, challenges faced by first responders, dangers of withdrawal in elderly residents, substance use in youth, different counseling services available in the area, and more. The Illinois Department of Insurance will also present, and many organizations will have resource tables available with information. This event is free and open to the public, and no reservations are required.

“I encourage everyone to attend this event, even if they have not been impacted personally, to educate themselves and see how they can fight against this spreading epidemic,” Bristow said. “I will continue to work with legislators on both sides of the aisle as well as with state and local organizations to battle against the opioid crisis, and hope that all who attend take away valuable information.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter