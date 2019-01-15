Bristow to host unclaimed property event in Granite City

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is collaborating with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to host an I-Cash event to help residents find lost or unclaimed property from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, in the History Room of the Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave. in Granite City.

“Many people don’t even realize that they may have unclaimed property waiting for them in the treasurer’s office,” Bristow said. “If someone fails to collect a payroll or is owed a refund and does not collect it, these funds are held by the Treasurer’s Office until the rightful owner can claim them. To aid in this process, I am hosting an I-Cash event to help my constituents find any unclaimed property they may have.”

A representative from the Treasurer’s Office will be available to help residents search the system for unclaimed property owed to them by the state. The Treasurer’s Office holds $2.9 billion in unclaimed property, which can include checking and savings accounts, uncashed wage and payroll checks, uncashed stock dividends and stock certificates, insurance payments, utility deposits, customer deposits, accounts payable, credit balances, refund checks, money orders, traveler’s checks, mineral proceeds, court deposits, uncashed death benefit checks and life insurance proceeds.

“This program is a quick and simple process for anyone to check if they have unclaimed or forgotten property, and reservations are not required,” Bristow said.

Those unable to attend can check the website for unclaimed property.

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

