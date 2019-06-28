Bristow to host I-Cash event at Roxana Village Hall

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

In an effort to help connect residents with unclaimed property owed to them, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will team up with Illinois Office of the Treasurer to host an I-Cash event from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Roxana Village Hall, 400 S. Central Ave.

“Many Illinoisans have hundreds or thousands of dollars or more in unclaimed properties currently being held by the state,” Bristow said. “I enjoy hosting these events throughout my district to provide easy access for residents to find out how they can claim their property and reclaim any old checks, property or funds that rightfully belong to them.”

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office currently holds $2.9 billion in unclaimed funds, such as forgotten property or unclaimed checks. When the original owners or their heirs make a claim, the property is returned to them at no cost. The event is free and requires no reservations. Those who are unable to attend can still see if they or a family member has unclaimed money by visiting https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.

“Much of the money continues to go unclaimed simply because people are unaware it exists, such as an uncashed paycheck, dividends or an item forgotten in a safety deposit box,” Bristow said. “This is an opportunity to find out if a resident or their loved one has unclaimed funds, and I look forward to helping connect people with any money or property that belongs to them.”

