Bristow to launch campaign with local endorsements

Monica J.Bristow

Standing among local leaders and elected officials, state Rep. Monica Bristow will announce her campaign to continue fighting for middle-class families in the Metro East and the endorsement of community leaders and organizations at 3 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Alton Works.

Since her election, Bristow has made local jobs a priority, passing legislation to create new tax credits and grants for small businesses and job creators, legislation protecting the Second Amendment and expanding the rights of law-abiding gun owners, sponsoring legislation to protect and honor first responders and ensuring health care coverage for critical monitors for children with pre-existing conditions.

