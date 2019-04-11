Bristow to meet constituents in Bethalto and Godfrey

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

As part of her continued outreach to local residents, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will host a series of events in Bethalto and Godfrey, allowing opportunities to meet with constituents and listen to concerns or issues.

“As legislative session continues, there have been a lot of different bills debated and passed that residents may be concerned with, or they may have an issue or problem that my office may be able to assist with,” Bristow said. “To help provide more opportunities to meet with residents face to face, I will be holding a Coffee Stop Shop and Satellite Office Hours for any constituents that may not be able to make it to my office in Alton during normal business hours.”

Bristow will be hosting Satellite Office Hours from 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Bethalto Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St in Bethalto.

“Hosting Coffee Shop Stops are a great way to highlight and visit small local businesses in my district, something I have always loved to do, and to meet with residents,” Bristow continued. “I hope to see many constituents at these events.”

Bristow’s Coffee Shop Stop will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Tony’s Ranch House, 3330 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900.

