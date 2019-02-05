Bristow to meet with constituents in Alton

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

Continuing her efforts to be accessible to residents, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will host a Coffee Shop Stop from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Germania Brew Haus, 617 E. Broadway St. in Alton.

“With legislative session beginning to meet on a weekly basis, I want to make sure that all residents have the chance to meet with their elected officials, and to discuss any problems they face or issues they want me to focus on in Springfield,” Bristow said. “These coffee shop stops are a great way to not only visit with residents closer to their homes, but are also a way to spread the word about local businesses here in the 111th District.”

Bristow will continue to host coffee shop stops, office hours, and other events throughout the district to make sure she is addressing constituents’ concerns. Each event is free and open to the public, with no formal registration required.

“I look forward to meeting constituents not only during these coffee stops, but also by my door-to-door outreach and the many events that we are planning across the region,” Bristow said. “I encourage anyone with ideas for legislation or concerns about Illinois to attend this event and speak with me personally.”

