Bristow to meet with residents Jan. 17 in Granite City

To meet with local residents and learn about their thoughts and concerns on local and state issues, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will be at Duke Bakery in Granite City from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, for Coffee and Conversation.

“As we look towards the spring legislative session, I want residents to have the opportunity to talk with me about what they want to see done in state government and listen to any ideas on potential legislation that could be introduced in the new year,” Bristow said. “I want to hear from citizens about their ideas and their thoughts so I can be the strongest voice possible for our communities in Springfield.”

Bristow regularly hosts Coffee and Conversation events to provide residents with every opportunity to meet with her and share their concerns. The event is free and open to the public and no reservation is required.

“Coffee and Conversation events are a way for me to talk with residents but to also help support one of our great local businesses,” Bristow said. “I look forward to talking with many old and new friends over coffee or a doughnut.”

