Bristow to update public on gun legislation

To help keep Metro East residents aware of new legislation, laws and proposals that would affect the rights of law-abiding gun owners, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is partnering with the Illinois State Rifle Association to host a gun rights update.

“As a staunch supporter of Second Amendment rights for constituents, I have fought against the new restrictions the legislature has enacted on law-abiding gun owners in Illinois,” Bristow said. “However, it is important that everyone who owns a firearm is aware of the new changes that the new year brings, and I want to ensure my constituents stay updated and know how these new pieces of legislation will affect them.”

Bristow’s Gun Rights Update will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Trap House of the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. A representative from the Illinois State Rifle Association will discuss recent legislation and answer questions. Reservations are encouraged.

“I hope to use this update to not only educate residents about the new laws facing them, but to also hear their suggestions on how we in the legislature can better protect their Second Amendment rights,” Bristow added. “I will continue to oppose legislation that creates an onerous burden on lawful gun owners and small firearms businesses in the state.”

For more information or to RSVP to the event, contact Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

