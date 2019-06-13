Bristow tours Elsah to assess flooding

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) tours flooding near Elsah on Tuesday before joining a community meeting with local leaders and flood victims to discuss current needs of the community and possible solutions to prevent flooding in the future.

As local communities continue to battle flooding, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) toured affected areas in Elsah and met with local officials and flood victims to discuss the community’s needs and possible solutions to prevent flooding in the future.

“Right now, there are many communities across the Metro East area that are still being affected by high water and need our help,” Bristow said. “I want to thank all of our emergency personnel and first responders that have been on the scene of these floods to help those that have businesses and homes that are at risk of flooding or permanent damage. I have been in contact with local and state officials, including IEMA, throughout the flooding, and I remain committed to making sure that we have the proper resources in our region for those that need them.”

Bristow joined city officials and emergency responders on Monday to tour areas affected outside of Elsah and for a community meeting with flood victims in and near Lockhaven, elected officials, community leaders, as well as a representatives from state departments. Many of the residents are dealing with flooded homes or can only reach their homes by boat or long hikes. Bristow joined those to discuss access to emergency resources, the needs of current flood victims, and potential new infrastructure projects to improve access and/or stop future flooding.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter