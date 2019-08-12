Bristow tours new cancer center at OSF Saint Anthony’s in Alton

As part of her ongoing work to ensure a strong local health care system, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) toured the new Moeller Cancer Center at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center and discussed the issues surrounding local health care and priorities of local care providers.

“Organizations like OSF St. Anthony’s are leaders in providing quality and accessible health care to our region and are important community partners to everyone,” Bristow said. “As state representative, making sure that health care is available and affordable has been one of my top priorities, and I greatly appreciate the opportunity to tour and discuss the health needs of residents and how the state can help providers in our region. It’s exciting for me and for our communities to see new expansions like the Moeller Cancer Center added to help provide more needed care for residents in a local setting.”

