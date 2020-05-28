Bristow urges residents to prepare for flooding

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Flood of 2019

To prepare area residents for excessive rain and flooding, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is encouraging preparations for severe weather.

“This area has been adapting to flooding for decades, but it’s always important to review how to best prepare and stay safe,” Bristow said. “With the health crisis going on right now, it’s also been easy to get distracted from preparing for the spring weather as we normally would.”

Bristow recommends residents living in flood-prone areas keep an emergency supply kit prepared. This includes a battery-powered radio with extra batteries, flashlights, bottled drinking water, a three-day supply of nonperishable food, and a first aid kit. It is also recommended to keep all important records and documents in a safe deposit box or another place away from your home to ensure they are safe from flood damage. Residents should know how to shut off electricity, gas, and water in their home. More emergency preparedness tips are available at https://www2.illinois.gov/iema/Preparedness/Documents/severeweatherpreparedness.pdf.

“There is a lot of rain predicted for the upcoming weeks, so the best thing we can do now is prepare,” Bristow said. “I encourage everyone to make a plan for severe weather and ensure that their loved ones have a plan, to help protect themselves and their homes from potential flooding.”

For additional information, contact Bristow’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com.

The Mississippi River at Melvin Price Locks and Dam was about 1 foot above flood stage Thursday and projected to crest at 24.1 feet, considered to be minor flooding, June 2 before falling below flood stage June 5.

