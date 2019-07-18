Bristow visits Alton Boys and Girls Club to read to club members

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) visited the Alton Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday to read to children enrolled in the club’s program, to meet and tour with staff, and learn more about the club’s work.

Highlighting the important work Boys and Girls Clubs do across Illinois, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) visited the Alton Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday to meet and tour with staff, learn more about the club’s work and to read with local youths.

“The Alton Boys and Girls Club does amazing work for this community, providing secure and encouraging environments to help children grow and learn,” Bristow said. “Local children can go to play sports, do homework, receive mentorship, get lunch, play games, and most importantly be safe and productive. Having the opportunity to sit down and talk with the staff and youths provided a lot of valuable feedback about the situations many children face. I look to our Boys and Girls Clubs as partners in my district and an asset that we cannot take for granted. I had a great time getting to read to and talk with our youths enrolled in programs, and I am thankful to them for letting me have the opportunity.”

Boys & Girls Clubs in Illinois annually serve about 60,000 youths in the state, providing safe spaces for development and learning, along with mentors and role models to help them become responsible, caring citizens.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter