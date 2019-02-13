Bristow welcomes Alton pastor to give opening prayer in legislative chambers

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow and Pastor Eric Lloyd of Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton

Last week, Pastor Eric Lloyd of Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton delivered the opening invocation to the Illinois House of Representatives as a guest of state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton).

“I always appreciate the opportunity to bring friends and guests from the 111th District to the House to see the General Assembly at work, but it is a special privilege to welcome a local pastor to the legislature,” Bristow said. “The daily invocation gives us a chance to reflect on the work we do at the Capitol, and I want to thank Pastor Lloyd for offering a wonderful opening prayer before the start of the session day. Listening to different church leaders from all over the state is a great way to start the day, and it is even more special when the person giving the invocation is from our district.”

The House of Representatives begins each session day with a prayer delivered by clergy members representing various faiths and all parts of the state. Local pastors and faith leaders interested in delivering the daily invocation in Springfield can contact Bristow’s constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com for more information and available dates.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter