Brussels Ferry resumes operations

The Brussels Ferry resumed crossing operations between Illinois 100 and Calhoun County Highway 1 as the county reopened the highway to vehicles, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The department will continue monitoring state roads in the affected areas of Illinois.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East — as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

For more information, see the department’s website. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.

