Brussels Ferry to reopen this afternoon

In another step forward for area commuters, the Brussels Ferry will reopen at 3 p.m. today (Friday) after being closed because of flooding, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, is open to local traffic only from Illinois 3 to Illinois 16 in Jersey County. No large trucks are allowed on that stretch of highway.

For information about other closures, visit idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures.

