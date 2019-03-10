Bucket list

× Expand Bucket Brigade founder Dale Neudecker (center) with his children and current chairs, Scott Neudecker and Karen Wilson

House painting might be the last chore on your mind in the middle of winter, but now is the time to start making arrangements to participate in this year’s Bucket Brigade.

The annual effort will be painting houses this spring for the 32nd consecutive year, and the time is here again for nominations. The Bucket Brigade, founded in 1988 by Dale Neudecker, paints houses in need of improvement whose owners are unable to do the work themselves. To date, nearly 1,500 homes have seen a face lift, thanks to the organization’s efforts.

Neudecker, still going strong at 85, turned over the chairmanship of the Bucket Brigade last year to his son and daughter, Scott Neudecker and Karen Wilson.

“My dad remains very much involved in the effort, but Scott and I now chair the effort,” Wilson says.

The Bucket Brigade effort is sponsored by Pride Incorporated, a nonprofit organization dedicated to community beautification. Dale Neudecker founded the annual effort when he saw a similar event while traveling and thought the local community could benefit from something similar.

Wilson explains the houses are painted by teams composed of members from businesses, churches and groups of relatives and friends.

“Some of the teams have painted houses every year since the effort began, which is pretty remarkable,” she says.

Houses nominated must meet several criteria to be accepted — they must be single-level homes, owner-occupied, and the families living in them must be unable to complete the work themselves. Also, the houses must be located between Jerseyville and Hartford.

“We really encourage people to nominate their own or someone else’s house,” Wilson explains. “A lot of people are embarrassed that their house has gotten to that level, but it is only because they are physically or financially unable to do the necessary work themselves.”

Once a house is nominated, the Bucket Brigade committee makes sure it meets acceptance criteria. Once eligible houses are approved, the captains of the painting teams pick one that will be a good fit for their group.

“When this started, people didn’t think it was going to work because people generally don’t like to paint,” Wilson says. “But it’s amazing how different it is when you’re painting someone else’s house.”

She says participants end up getting a great deal of satisfaction from their efforts.

Many of the groups from previous years will be returning, but volunteers for additional groups are always welcomed.

“The more groups we have, the more houses we can paint,” Wilson says. “Groups might know of a house that would be a good fit for them. It might even just be an instance where it has aluminum siding, but the trim and deck need painting.”

Paula Mattix-Wand, campus minister at Marquette Catholic High School, talks about the experience’s impact on students (the senior class mission project for the past three years has been participation in the Bucket Brigade).

“Last year, we painted five houses and two community painting projects in a week,” she says. “This year, we will have 104 seniors participating.”

Mattix-Wand says it is a learning experience for the students, and they are surprised at how much they can accomplish, noting the students marvel at the difference they make.

“It’s just amazing,” she says. “One couple last year was celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary and they said it was the best anniversary present they had ever received.”

Mattix-Ward also says students have often gone above and beyond expectations, buying street numbers or transplanting flowers in addition to painting.

Anyone interested in making a monetary donation can do so via the website or email information below. People can make donations to Pride Incorporated and earmark it for the Bucket Brigade or donate directly to the Bucket Brigade effort.

The Bucket Brigade is supported by the Alton Foundation and by State Farm Insurance. In addition, Sherwin Williams donates the first 300 gallons of paint and does coordination of paint delivery the day of the painting. They can work with homeowners to help them pick out the right color of paint for the house, as well. Wilson says the Lewis and Clark Ham Operators also assist in coordination the day of the event.

Designated paint day this year is Saturday, May 11, but Wilson says painting will not be limited strictly to that day.

“Not all groups can paint on that specific day, so some may paint a little later,” she says.

Nominations for houses to be painted need to be turned in by April 15 (the form also will be available in next week’s print edition of AdVantage). You also can email riverbendbucketbrigade@gmail.com to get the form or contact Pride Incorporated on their website. Anyone with a group wanting to participate can contact the Bucket Brigade via the email or website contacts or on the group’s Facebook page.

× Expand Last year’s Marquette senior class Bucket Brigade team