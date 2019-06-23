Bunker Hill woman, 23, dies in single-vehicle crash

× Expand crash

A 23-year-old Bunker Hill woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning on Illinois 159 between Bunker Hill and Dorsey, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said in a press release Sunday.

Julianne M. Biro was the driver of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Targhetta at 6:36 a.m.The Bunker Hill Fire Department and ambulance responded, along with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police District 18, the agency handling the investigation.

The cause of death and toxicology results are pending. No autopsy is scheduled. The family had not selected a funeral home on Sunday morning.