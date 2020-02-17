Bunker Hill woman dies after vehicle crashes into equipment on highway

× Expand crash

A Bunker Hill woman died after a crash Sunday on Illinois 159 near Bunker Hill.

An Illinois State Police District 18 release states Teresa D. Mullink, 57, was driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis north on Illinois 159 at 6:18 p.m. Dale R. Mansholt, 37, of Dorsey, was driving a 1985 Dodge Diplomat south on Illinois 159 near Rust Road, hauling a 1984 John Deere skid-steer on a trailer. The skid-steer fell off the trailer and came to rest in the northbound lane. Mullink’s vehicle hit the skid-steer head-on.

Emergency crews had to extricate her from her vehicle and she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

