Busey’s Rob Schwartz takes on new leadership role

Rob Schwartz is the new senior vice president - commercial market president for Busey Bank, overseeing the Madison County area for the financial institution with particular focus on commercial banking and wealth management, as well as retail services at the bank’s nine branches in the county.

Prior to joining Busey Bank in 2019, Schwartz served as senior vice president of retail banking at TheBANK of Edwardsville for 16 years after working for Regions Bank and Wells Fargo Financial.

Schwartz leads a team of commercial lenders with extensive experience in Madison County including Tim Fritzsche, Jon Greve, Cale Henke, Brian Jones and John McDole. Alongside Joann Barton, SVP & director of fiduciary services, Schwartz also oversees a dedicated team of wealth management professionals with the expert knowledge and resources to serve clients’ lifestyles and goals, backed by an organization with more than 150 years of strength and service that manages more than $10 billion in assets.

Committed to local communities, Schwartz has twice served as chairman of the United Way Campaign; chairman of the Riverbend Growth Association; a board member and past chairman of the Madison County American Cancer Society; a board member of the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County; past campaign chairman of the Tri-Cities Area; past president of the Alton Athletic Association; and is a member of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business Advisory Board.

For more information, contact him at (618) 659-6637 or rob.schwartz@busey.com.

