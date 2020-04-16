Business as (un)usual: Granite City CEO students enjoying life as entrepreneurs despite pandemic

× Expand Granite City senior Andrea Gibson has made thousands of dollars for her hair scrunchies business, Gib-bies.

Granite City senior Tyler Strack is selling t-shirts in support of the coronavirus pandemic. His business is called T-Prints.

Despite the Granite City CEO (Creative Entrepreneurial Opportunities) group canceling classes and activities during the coronavirus pandemic, students Andrea Gibson and Tyler Strack have been enjoying success with their businesses.

Strack is selling t-shirts supporting the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and they immediately became popular. Gibson has made thousands of dollars selling hair scrunchies.

Both seniors are part of an eight-member CEO group that prepares students to become responsible individuals in the business world. The group had its last class on March 16 before all schools statewide were closed because of the pandemic.

“CEO really taught me and really helped me,” Strack said. “Without CEO, I probably wouldn’t be where I’m at today. It molded me into a better person and taught me more soft skills than really just learning how to communicate better and stuff. It shows you that if you keep your eyes open and you’re really looking out for an opportunity, it will come to you.”

Strack’s business is called T-Prints. He made more than $300 selling t-shirts bearing the words “Seniors Class of 2020, The One Where They Were Quarantined.” The shirts were based on the 1990s television show “Friends.”

“I was going to make customer socks, but then whenever we were put on quarantine, I kind of knew no one was going to be into that,” Strack said. “So I kind of started brainstorming and thought of other ideas of things that I can do and I thought of making shirts for our senior class, based on the ‘Friends’ show.”

Strack said he just wanted to do something positive for his senior classmates.

“It feels really cool making something and doing something for my senior class like this,” he said. “I know we’re all upset that we don’t get to finish our senior year. We didn’t get a good start to it and we had a bad ending to it. We didn’t get our spring sports in or anything. I really was trying to do something that will make the seniors a little happier about this quarantine.”

Gibson made $3,000 in a span of four months for her business, Gib-bies.

“It’s going really good,” Gibson said. “We’re still working and we’re still making as many as we can, but we’re almost out of material because we had a lot.”

The senior said trying to run a business during a pandemic is not easy.

“It’s hard,” she said. “It’s definitely a mental block.”

Gibson began her business on Oct. 13 after buying a skirt days before.

“I figured out how to make scrunchies, so me and my grandma made about 15 scrunchies out of the bottom of that skirt and literally two days later, I started Gib-bies,” she said.

Gibson said facilitator Karen Greenwald influenced her to join the CEO after she found her at her English class.

“It turned out to be the best decision of my high school career,” she said.

CEO classes began in September. Gibson, who plans to attend Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., next year, said for six months, the group has taught her how to be a responsible adult.

“I learned so much in a semester and a half than I learned the rest of high school,” she said. “I feel like no other class can teach me what CEO has taught me and I’m definitely going to miss that.”

Gibson and Strack recently received some more good news. They finished in the top two in the Granite City CEO’s Shark Tank event, a review of pitch presentations that were posted on YouTube. Gibson finished first and won $200, while Strack was in second with $150.

Granite City CEO

Andrea Gibson

Kirstyn Martin

Nathan Merz

Cristian Romero

Andrew Schmidt

Michael Stockton

Tyler Strack

Ellie Wiehardt

