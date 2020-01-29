1st MidAmerica Credit Union employees log 3,955 volunteer hours

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is committed to the community. In 2019, credit union employees volunteered 3,955 hours at events throughout their communities.

Employees volunteer at career fairs, Relay for Life, Bucket Brigade, community expos, and parades. Hours volunteered at credit union-sponsored events like shred days, high school financial literacy programs, financial seminars, and blood drives are also included in the total. Even in their personal time, employees are volunteering for animal rescues, scout troops, and school parent organizations.

“We are very proud of the community commitment by our team members here at the credit union,” said Amber Scott, vice president of marketing and communication. “We employ people who truly care. Every year we have more employees contributing and our total number of hours grows year after year.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter