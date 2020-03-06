1st MidAmerica Credit Union recognized nationally for cybersecurity efforts

× Expand Vice President of Marketing and Communication Amber Scott and CIO James Cherry receive an award from Credit Union National Association President Jim Nussle.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union was recognized with the Louise Herring Award at the state level, by the Illinois Credit Union League, and nationally, by the Credit Union National Association, for extending cybersecurity efforts to members. The Louise Herring Award recognizes credit unions for putting the credit union philosophy of people helping people into action.

Through this program, the credit union helped members become more aware of personal financial security when using technology. The program included cybersecurity seminars for members, a lunch and learn topic for business partners, and a Techs on Tour day in branches. During the Techs on Tour events, the credit union partnered with a technology vendor to scan members’ personal computers for viruses and perform updates.

“We are honored and excited to receive this award for our cybersecurity efforts,” said Amber Scott, vice president of marketing and communication. “This program was a unique opportunity to highlight our internal emphasis on data security and protection to our members, while encouraging them to get involved as well.”

