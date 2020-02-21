1st MidAmerica Credit Union saves members $3.8 million in 2019

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit Union always looks for ways to help members improve their financial health and reach their financial goals. In 2016, the Savings Tracker program was instituted to track the amount of money members saved just by doing their business at the credit union. Since the program’s inception in 2016, members have saved more than $17,900,000.

Whether it’s refinancing an auto loan and saving $3,000 over the course of the loan with a lower rate, or transferring a high balance credit card over to a 1st MidAmerica Platinum Visa with a lower rate and saving $1,000, team members add to a growing total of money saved.

In 2019, members saved over $3.8 million. Tracking is already in full swing for 2020 and the total has already reached close to $400,000 since the beginning of the year.

