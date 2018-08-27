1st MidAmerica offers free estate planning seminar

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

BETHALTO | 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will present a free seminar on estate planning on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Attendees will learn how to leave assets to loved ones or charity in the most efficient manner possible.

All are welcome at this informative seminar, but space is limited. Call (618) 258-3168, ext. 1459, or email RSVP@1stMidAmeirca.org to reserve your seat.

As part of 1st MidAmerica’s commitment to financial education, seminars throughout the year cover topics such as cybersecurity, identity theft and improving credit. All seminars are free to the public. Visit the website for future seminar dates.

