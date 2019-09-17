222 Artisan Bakery auctions parade seats to benefit school foundation

With Halloween approaching, a local business is getting ready by auctioning off a reserved seating package for the Edwardsville Halloween Parade and giving the proceeds to charity.

Locally owned 222 Artisan Bakery will auction off reserved seating at the pub-height tables in its front windows for the Halloween Parade on Oct. 31. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation. The bakery and coffee shop, 222 N. Main St., is positioned in the heart of the parade route. The package includes the following:

• Reserved window seating for up to five people

• Three large pizzas, from any of 222’s six specialty pizzas

• Hot chocolate for five and a bottle of wine (for those 21 or older).

“Edwardsville is home to the world’s greatest Halloween parade,” 222 co-owner Kim Goodner said. “One of our regulars suggested that we auction off the front window seats for the parade. We thought it was a great idea, but instead of keeping the money, we want it to benefit a local organization.”

Established in 1986, the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation was founded by former students of the historic Lincoln School, which Edwardsville’s African-American students attended during segregation. The foundation works to enhance educational opportunities for Edwardsville School District students. Funds raised support scholarships, a summer reading program, technology improvements, and the Lincoln Cares Program to assist families during the holidays.

“The Lincoln School Alumni Foundation does so much good for the young people in our community,” Goodner said. “We’re proud to be partnering with them in this effort.”

To participate in the auction, stop by 222 Artisan Bakery to fill out and submit the auction form (which includes name, phone, and dollar amount of bid). Bids can also be emailed to 222artisanbakery@gmail.com. On Oct. 1 and Oct. 15, the highest bid amounts will be announced (names will not be included) to encourage interested bidders to come back and submit a higher amount. The auction ends at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, when the winner will be announced. In the event of a tie, winners will be contacted and asked if they would like to increase their bid. For more information, contact 222 Artisan Bakery at (618) 659-1122.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter