A boutique blooms on Broadway

Sydnie Rushing is changing the look of downtown Alton, one outfit at a time.

Rushing opened her new fashion boutique, Rushmore, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 E. Broadway. Unique clothing pieces, handcrafted jewelry and accessories fill the shop.

The soft fall colors from the clothing’s fabric pop against the white walls and wood floors in the space. The boutique feels more like a large walk-in closet, tastefully decorated with artwork, a sofa and chairs.

“I appreciate everyone who came out to celebrate the opening with us,” Rushing said. “It was an amazing turnout. It was much better than I expected.”

Cheryl Halter of Alton said she was more than thrilled to stop by the new shop, especially because they are neighbors. Halter and her husband, Hugh, are owners of Post Commons.

Elisa Todd of Godfrey said she stopped by Sunday and purchased a new top she can’t wait to wear.

“There were lots of unique pieces and sizes available,” Todd said. “The store is super cute, and it’s nice to have another boutique to shop in Alton. I’ll definitely go back.”

Rushing, who grew up in Brighton, graduated in 2011 from Southwestern High School. She’s looking to provide an individualized experience that empowers women.

“The whole idea of a boutique is that you find special things that you can’t find anywhere else,” she said. “I think when a woman finds those things she feels confident when she wears them.”

The 26-year-old got her start in fashion after attending Eastern Michigan University. She picked the northern college because of its entrepreneurship program.

“I always wanted to open my own business, and at that time I wanted to own a coffee shop,” Rushing said. “Then I tanked my macroeconomics class and thought, ‘Why do I need this if I want to start my own business?’”

She found herself taking classes for apparel, textiles and merchandising.

“I’ve been sewing since I was a kid, and I rocked home economics and felt this was a great fit,” she said.

Rushing went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in science, but not before coming home to take care of her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

While back in Brighton, she was notified of an internship in South Carolina, which she needed before graduation, but decided she couldn’t go. Instead, she took an internship at Frew’s Bridal Shop in Alton.

After graduation, Rushing worked as a manager in retail for The Loft, Madewell and Forever 21, but found herself dreaming about running her own boutique.

She wanted to provide a “fashion experience” closer to home and when the property opened up on East Broadway, Rushing felt it was fate.

She and her boyfriend, Steve Smith of Alton, decided to take a chance and buy the building, including renovating the upstairs as their living space.

“We’ve done all the work ourselves, including painting the outside,” she said.

Rushing not only shares her living quarters with her boyfriend, but her chocolate cocker spaniel, Coco, whom she adopted from a rescue.

When asked if the dog’s name was reflective of fashion icon Coco Channel, she said it was her name when they adopted her, but again it was telling of her future.

“She had that name when we adopted her, but I think it’s fitting for where we are,” she said. “She makes the perfect shop dog, too.”

Rushing said her racks were nearly empty following her weekend opening, and new arrivals are expected this week.

Rushing said she plans to carry items that can’t be found elsewhere.

“You may come in and see something you like, but the next time it may not be here and it won’t be back again,” she said. “I don’t want to carry so much stock that everyone in town is walking around in the same thing.”

Rushing has many plans for the new boutique, and the first is an event Saturday, Aug. 17, that will include live music, brews and St. Louis designer-fiber artist Tucker Pierce with her sewn portraits. The grand opening will be Saturday, Aug. 31.

“I want this to be a fun place for shoppers to experience,” she said.

Visit the website for upcoming events or to learn more about the boutique. Rushmore also is on Facebook and Instagram.

Store hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Rushing said she is also excited because her store opened at a time when downtown Alton is poised to undergo a transformation with the recent announcement by AltonWorks.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the downtown community,” she said.

