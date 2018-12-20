A century of service

× Expand Guardian Savings Bank President Wilson Loch, past president James Seiz and chairman of the board Charles Juneau

Guardian Savings Bank, 3800 Nameoki Road, will celebrate its 100th year of business in 2019. After assisting thousands of customers, it is the longest-serving bank in town.

“All of the other local banks and thrifts from decades past are gone now,” President Wilson Loch said. “We have maintained our independence. We are proud of our past and continue to work to serve the financial needs of our customers.”

Chartered in December 1919, just 23 years after the incorporation of Granite City, Guardian was originally called State Loan and Savings Association. The name was changed after the bank went from a state to a federal charter. The original charter lists the names of H.F. Niedringhaus, George W. Niedringhaus and Hayward Niedringhaus as original stockholders. The Niedringhaus family name is important because Granite City and Granite City Steel Works were both founded by brothers Frederick G. and William F. Niedringhaus.

Guardian resided in several downtown locations until it purchased the building at the corner of Niedringhaus and Edison in 1960, where it resided for 45 years. In 1980, a new office was built on Nameoki and continues to be the bank’s home today.

“All of us at GSB are so excited and proud to celebrate our 100th year anniversary,” Loch said. “We will be hosting community events, raffles, giveaways, and other exciting events throughout the year. Be sure to check in with us on Facebook for these upcoming events.”

For the past 100 years, Guardian has only had five presidents: Joseph G. Boggs (1919-1933), Douglas F. Little (1933-1971), Robert E. Backs (1971-1988), James Seiz (1988-2012) and Loch, who serves today.

“The first four presidents were all good bankers who were able to serve lengthy terms, even during stressful times,” Loch said.

Loch has been with Guardian for 34 years and began his career as a management trainee shortly after graduating from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and passing the certified public accounting exam.

“I have done everything imaginable,” he said. “Teller, accountant, loan officer, investments, change a light bulb and take out the trash. While I have been here, the bank bought its first computer, its first fax machine, its first ATM.”

With a small staff, Loch said it has been necessary to keep the business model simple, but the key to Guardian’s success is striving for excellent customer service.

“We are proud that we have families that have been banking with us for generations, and employees that have been with us for decades,” Loch said.

To coincide with the 100-year anniversary, Guardian has initiated its #COUNTONU$ program, which includes 100 hours of community volunteerism for employees. However, the bank’s ultimate goal is to continue its mission of serving the community’s banking needs and providing rewarding careers.

“We have always been active in the community, but we are now expanding our outreach,” Loch said.

Executive Vice President and Assistant Secretary Shane Wecker joined Guardian a year ago, and he says working for the bank has been a great experience.

“I like the idea of a small town bank that focuses on the community where we know our customers by name,” Wecker said.

“You might compare us to the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’” Loch added. “We’re a great place to bank, especially if you have ever felt like you were just a number or lost in the crowd at the larger banks and credit unions we compete with.”

