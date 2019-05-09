A day for makers: Alton Tractor Supply to host Market Day

Alton is full of skilled makers, bakers and producers, and the Alton Tractor Supply store is bringing these talented individuals and businesses together for a community-wide, family-friendly event. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, the store will host its annual Market Day event featuring local vendors and their homemade and homegrown goods.

Market Day is a free event, featuring items such as crafts, candles, produce, baked goods and more in tents outside the Tractor Supply store, 3001 Homer Adams Parkway.

This year’s vendors and community partners that will be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. include Carrie Grant Nigerian dwarf goats, Alpaca Patch, and Robert Wolff Meat-Eggs-Vegis.

“As members of this community, we strive to do whatever we can to support our neighbors,” said Alan Bruhn, store manager of the store. “Market Day allows us to highlight and support the great talent we have here, while creating a fun event everyone can enjoy.”

Local artisans, farmers and craft makers interested in selling their goods are invited to register at TSCeventpartners.com or visit the local Alton Tractor Supply store before May 15. While participation is free, all vendors are responsible for complying with state and local ordinances. Contact the Alton Tractor Supply store at (618) 433-2905 for more details or information about participating in the event.

To learn more about Tractor Supply Company and Tractor Supply Market Day, visit TractorSupply.com/MarketDay.

