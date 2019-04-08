A family of floor: JR's Flooring & Contracting opens in Bethalto

× Expand Photos by Taylor Crone From left, Joe Richert, Dianna Richert, Sabrina Turner, and Kyler Turner.

Family, good prices, friendly service and experience are at the heart of JR’s Flooring & Contracting LLC.

Located at 650 S. Moreland in Bethalto, JR's Flooring & Contracting LLC held its grand opening on Saturday, March 30.

Joe and Dianna Richert are the owners of JR’s Flooring & Contracting LLC. Joe has more than 20 years of experience installing floors, and Dianna works on the business, marketing and networking side of the company, and hopes to work with local banks and businesses.

Being a family is an integral aspect of their business. The couple’s daughter, Sabrina Turner, works in the store, while their son-in-law, Kyler Turner, is one of their installers.

“Kyler is my main guy,” Joe said. “He does pretty much all the floors. He does custom work, too. I’ve taught him and we’ve also got Craig, who is the guy that trained me. He works for me, too. This family has been together for over 20 years.”

“I think this is something we do a bit differently than a lot of other floor stores, especially your bigger store locations,” Dianna added. “You may buy product from them, but you aren’t going to know who you have for the installer and you aren’t going to have that follow-up and customer service.”

Joe and Dianna know that every customer is different, and that they are seeking something different. They want to find the right floor for the right customer for the right price.

“Our goal is to have a wide variety. So, if it is someone that is an investor and they want carpet for their rental, they aren’t going to spend $20 to $30 a yard for carpet. They may just want something that looks decent and will last,” said Dianna. “We have something for that buyer. Then we also have somebody that may have a luxurious home or they’re building one and they want a custom home, Joe does a lot of custom work.”

JR’s Flooring & Contracting LLC hopes to expand their family by being a part of the community.

“Not only are we a family business, we all grew up around here, so we really wanted to be able to support our community,” said Dianna.

The business hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call (618) 570-9261 or visit the Facebook page.