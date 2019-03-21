A family place

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Evolution Cycles owner Drew Huddleston poses with his 1979 Shovelhead motorcycle in front of his shop at 1204 E. Broadway in Alton. Huddleston moved the shop from Collinsville in February.

Bob and Gene’s Service, 1204 E. Broadway, in 1948

When Drew Huddleston moved his Evolution Cycles shop to 1204 E. Broadway in Alton in February, he found out he’s not the first family member to own a business in that building.

About 70 years ago, his grandfather Gene and great-grandfather Bob ran an automobile shop there.

“I didn’t find that out until right before I was signing the papers with everything to be mine,” the owner said. “My mom figured it out and she sent me a picture of it the day before.”

Huddleston said he’s glad to relocate his shop to the Riverbend after being in Collinsville for two years.

“It’s a great bike community,” he said. “I want an old bike shop where people want to come and hang out and drop their bikes off. It’s just a fun place for people to hang out.”

The shop, which services and builds motorcycles, opened at its new location Feb. 18. Huddleston’s mother, Jeannie, is an employee.

“It took me a week to get it really put together in here,” Huddleston said. “I needed to paint and set everything up and move. The first day, I sat down exhausted. But as people came in, I knew I picked the right spot.”

He said his goal is to continue to provide outstanding service to the customers.

“I try to be fair with everybody,” Huddleston said. “If you can’t afford it, I’ll cut you a little slack. I changed a tire in Collinsville for a guy for a dozen of doughnuts. I just want to put bikes back on the road. I don’t want them broken down.”

The shop was at 506 Vandalia in Collinsville before moving to Alton.

“If you’re a bike guy, you don’t mind the ride (to Collinsville),” Huddleston said. “But I felt like it was starting to become a pain for people to get rides and needed to drop their bikes off ... I started looking for a place and I found a place in Wood River, but it fell through. That’s when I found this place.”

While focusing on relocating his shop, Huddleston found time to build himself a custom motorcycle, a 1979 Shovelhead.

“It’s cool to me,” Huddleston said. “It’s pretty cool to go to places and see people staring all over my bikes. To me, I would tell people you can do it. You can build something like that. It’s no great feat.”

Huddleston, a 1999 Roxana High graduate, said he has been passionate about motorcycles since he was a young adult.

“It goes back about when I was 18-20 years old,” he said. “My mom was working at Ted’s (Motorcycle World) and I would go in and watch bikes roll up because I couldn’t afford one yet. When I was 22, I got my first Harley, and I will never be without one. I used to clean them in my garage for people so I can familiarize myself with every component on the bike.”

