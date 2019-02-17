A room and a board

× Expand Aaron Blackketter at Germania Brew Haus in Alton

Kadabra’s Cards and Games LLC, a new pop-up and online shop, is entertaining customers with its library of cards and board games.

Owner Aaron Blackketter founded the business and hopes to have a brick-and-mortar location soon.

“A couple of years ago, I started selling Pokémon cards,” he said. “I invested so much money into it as a hobby that I ended up with so many extra cards. I tried to sell some online to get some of my money back. Then I started buying cards in bulk and selling individual cards.”

This led to Blackketter thinking about how to make this into a profitable business.

“I really enjoy tabletop games, and that’s how that part came into the business,” he said.

The young entrepreneur initially had a friend helping him, but now he runs it by himself with the help of his wife, Karen.

His ultimate goal is having a set location where people can play games and socialize in a comfortable setting.

“I want to bring the community together,” he said. “Right now, it seems scattered. I want to bring all these groups together.”

That dream would include game nights, theme parties and more.

“I plan on doing a lot of events; if I can open the store, I want it to be another place you can come and have fun,” he said.

The online store has a variety of gaming supplies including dice pieces and sets, collectible card games, adult games, vintage classics such as Uno, and more.

Kadabra’s Card and Games will be at two events in March. On March 2, it will be at Jacoby Arts Center at 627 E. Broadway in Alton from 1 to 5 p.m., celebrating the launch of Warm Soda Magazine’s first online edition. There will be a life-sized board game provided by Kadabra’s Cards and Games.

On March 3, Aaron will be at Old Beer Bakery Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton from 1 to 5 p.m. for the Giant Tsuro and Riverbend Gamer Meet and Greet event. Entry is free, and the business will have a “game demo” library available for people to rent for $5 a group.

