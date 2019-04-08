A year of progress for Professional Hearing Associates

RiverBend Growth Association

Professional Hearing Associates was formed to create relationships with patients by offering the highest quality of services. Since being in business for the past year, those patient relationships have grown, and now Professional Hearing Associates will expand its office space to accommodate an even more comprehensive approach to hearing healthcare. It also has plans to increase its coverage area.

Dr. Joe Hopper of Professional Hearing Associates has been serving the Riverbend community for more than 20 years. With his wife, Kim, he decided to open his own practice dedicated to using the latest technology to diagnose and treat patients’ hearing difficulties and to provide state-of-the-art custom solutions to rehabilitate hearing. With a doctorate degree in audiology, Hopper offers solutions to a multitude of needs.

“Professional Hearing Associates is a great addition to our Riverbend area,” said River Bend Chiropractic Center’s Dr. Stephanie Monroe, a member of the RiverBend Growth Association’s Board of Directors. “Dr. Hopper and his office is an asset to our community and will help the Riverbend continue to thrive and grow by helping meeting the healthcare needs of area residents.”

Hopper is in the business of healthcare, not retail. He wants to present patients with customized solutions that fit their lifestyles. Professional Hearing Associates provides a number of services and has professionals on staff with the expert knowledge required to treat hearing healthcare needs. As a private practice, Professional Hearing Associates is geared toward individual patient care and their own treatment plan and goals. As an audiologist who holds a doctoral degree, Hopper has special training in the prevention, identification, assessment, and nonmedical treatment of hearing disorders.

“Professional Hearing Associates, with Dr. Hopper’s experience and personality, makes it easy to connect with him,” said Regions Bank’s Amelia Brinkman, an ambassador for the RiverBend Growth Association. “I think this is the main reason for the growth of his business this past year.”

Audiology and hearing aid services offered by Professional Hearing Associates include tinnitus treatment options, diagnostic audiological evaluations, balance evaluation, custom earmolds and earplugs, earwax removal, hearing aid evaluation and selection, hearing aid dispensing & fitting, hearing aid repairs, industrial hearing screenings, and musician’s ear plugs & monitors (evaluation and fitting).

Professional Hearing Associates is at 1344 D’Adrian Professional Park in Godfrey. For more information, call (618) 466-4444. Stay up to date with Professional Hearing Associates on Facebook.

The RiverBend Growth Association supports its members by offering a showcase to member businesses. Visit the website if you would like to know more about this member benefit. The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, call (618) 467-2280.

YouTube video: https://youtu.be/TY8DzRWr2zQ

