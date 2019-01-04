Accomplished attorney joins personal injury firm

Beatty

The law firm of Walton Telken welcomed respected personal injury attorney William S. Beatty of Edwardsville, who joined the firm Jan. 1 in an “of counsel” capacity. B

Beatty is an accomplished attorney with extensive experience handling cases involving workplace injuries, product and equipment failures and vehicle collisions. He has spent his career assisting victims of serious injuries and is recognized for the considerable work he has done representing members of the building trades and their families.

“Bill is an excellent lawyer and just an overall great person; we are honored to have him join our team,” Troy Walton said. “His significant personal injury and workers’ compensation experience and stature in the legal community will be a major asset to our practice.”

A lifelong Madison County resident, Beatty received his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1976. He earned a bachelor of arts from the University of Missouri in 1973. He is admitted to practice law in Illinois, Missouri, the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois, and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. He is affiliated with the Illinois Bar Association, the Madison County Bar Association, the Missouri Bar Association, and the Federal Bar Association, Southern District of Illinois Chapter.

Beatty has appeared before the Illinois Supreme Court, U.S. District Court for Southern District of Illinois, the Appellate Court of the State of Illinois (Fifth District), and tried cases to verdict in Madison County, St. Clair County, and U.S. District Court for Southern District of Illinois.

Beatty has also handled cases before the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission and Missouri Industrial Commission.

The following are just a few of the significant awards he has secured for his clients.

$3.7 million, crane failure

$1.1 million, medical malpractice

$1.14 million, construction site injury

$575,000, forklift injury

$530,000, construction site injury

$325,000, truck collision

$250,000, medical device failure

$250,000, job site injury

$232,000, coal mining injury

