Alton Crown Vision Center to temporarily close

A statement from the Alton Crown Vision store about coronavirus:

Dear Crown Vision Center Patients,

Your health is our top priority. As a team, we have built a culture that prioritizes safety for our patients and staff. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and American Optometric Association (AOA), we are temporarily closing our practice effective Monday, March 23.

Our doctors will remain available for emergency eye care needs. Additionally, we are providing the following services:

If you recently purchased eyeglasses or contacts, we will contact you when they are ready for curbside pick-up. Alternately, we will provide free shipping to your door upon request.

Contact lens patients, we are providing free shipping on reorders to ease your burden. To order, please contact our practice at (618) 462-7611.

If you already have an exam scheduled during this temporary closure, we will contact you to reschedule.

If you have an eye emergency, please contact our practice at (618) 462-7611.

In the past few weeks, we have implemented health and safety protocols to ensure the safest environment for patients, doctors and staff. During this temporary closure, we will further enhance our protocols and prepare to see our patients again as soon as possible.

Follow updates on our parent company’s website: https://aegvision.com/covid-19-update/.

We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to serving you in the future.

Alton Team

Crown Vision Center