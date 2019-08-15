Alton diner cooks up nostalgia for the ‘50s

× Expand photo by Danette M. Watt Tracy Rice and her daughter, Kelsey Graham, stand in front of Alton’s newest diner, Shake Rattle & Roll.

Sometimes, the most successful ideas are those that begin as a seed of a dream, nurtured in our subconscious as we go about building a life. One day, an opportunity presents itself to bring our dream to fruition. That’s how it worked for Tracy Rice.

After almost two decades of holding her dream in the back of her mind, Rice opened Shake, Rattle & Roll Drive-in Aug. 3 to overwhelming success.

“I didn’t expect it to be this busy this fast. It’s been wonderful,” she said.

Rice, 56, said she’d been looking for something fun for the whole family and thought the area needed a diner with a ‘50s theme. “This kind of reminds me of The White Spot, where my parents went when they dated,” she said. “People have been coming in and telling me we needed this.”

An Alton native and real estate agent, Rice was living in North Carolina with her children. She had owned a country store across the state line in Georgia only a couple years when that state’s Department of Transportation offered to relocate her so it could build a highway.

“I knew the small mountain community I was living in would not be able to support a store or be interested in a drive-in restaurant,” she said.

While on vacation in Maine just a few months after the news, she decided to go for her dream.

“I knew the potential of this location and saw an opportunity,” she said.

The restaurant’s menu has the usual diner fare — hot dogs, burgers, fries, shakes and more. But with names such as The Big Bopper, The Hand Jive, Daddy-O onion rings and Great Balls of Fire, just reading the menu will surely spark conversations as some customers reminisce about their teenage years.

As with all businesses, Rice has faced challenges. The menu will be tweaked and items that aren’t popular will be removed, enabling Rice to streamline the operation.

“We want to keep our customers happy. We’re getting good reviews and people are telling us they enjoy the food. Although there’s been a wait at times, the food is slow-cooked, so you have to be patient,” she said.

While they wait, customers can enjoy music from the era or try their hand at hula hooping, a fad back in the day.

The building is small; Rice estimates 600-700 square feet, without a lot of storage. At one point, Rice had to tell customers waiting to order she was out of the 40 pounds of beef she had on hand for the day.

The restaurant is a family affair. Rice’s son and daughter work with her and Rice’s sister sometimes helps. Rice does most of the cooking. She’ll be hiring another cook soon and hopes to have high schoolers work as carhops later.

The drive-in is on the corner of 9th and Piasa streets, and parking can be tricky. Rice said people have been managing, using A.C.T. Auto Body’s lot on weekends or the few spots across the street.

The real challenge, she said, has been keeping up with the response.

“The volume is overwhelming,” she said. “We’ve been blown away but are grateful and feel blessed.”

The drive-in is open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

