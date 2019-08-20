Alton financial adviser passes certification requirements

Diaz

Financial Adviser Robert Diaz of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Alton has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the certification mark CFP.

Diaz successfully completed the board’s initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.

Individuals who hold CFP certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning.

Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisers are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. Customers should consult their estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding their situations.

Diaz has been a financial adviser for nearly 10 years. He has served individual investors in the Riverbend for nearly eight years.

